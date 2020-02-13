Atrangi Re: Aanand L Rai Talks About The Characters Of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush & Sara Ali Khan

Aanand L Rai shared a big surprise a few days ago by announcing his next with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Apart from the star cast, it is the title ‘Atrangi Re‘ which is grabbing all the attention. While the title suggests that the film will be a comic one but recently the filmmaker revealed that it will also be filled with loads of emotions.

While talking to Filmfare, Aanand L Rai stated that Atrangi doesn’t belong to any particular genre and further added, “All the three characters are funnily weird and it’s their emotional journey. I am always looking for partners, who are as emotionally touched as I am with the story. All three of them are like that. Every character in this film has its own trait. I will put them in an unseen space”.

In last month, Aanand L Rai made an announcement about the project and also shared the pictures featuring the trio of Sara, Akshay and Dhanush. Since then, the fans all crazy to get more insights into the film.

Atrangi Re is slated to release on 14th February 2021.

Meanwhile, soon after the project’s announcement, Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a string of photographs where Akshay and Dhanush are seen planting a kiss on the actress’s cheeks. In the second image, Akshay and Sara can be seen pulling Dhanush’s cheek.

She wrote, “I can’t believe my luck… My next film: ‘Atrangi Re’… Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir…In an @arrahman musical. And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself. Presented by @itsbhushankumar’s @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms… And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir… Cannot wait to start And cannot wait to come again, on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2021.”

