Miley Cyrus Shares A N** Slip Picture With Fans, Asks Them To Hurry & Check It Before Instagram Deletes It

Miley Cyrus has always been a rebel and we absolutely love that about her. She has often spoken about her disregard for Instagram’s new ‘no n***ty display’ policy and has posted many objectionable pictures to evoke them. Her recent post was no less. The singer, who recently arrived at the New York Fashion Week carpet, posted a picture showing off her n***les.

The actress wore a loose white crop top and paired it with black parallel pants. She shared the pictures from her exit from NYFW where she showed off her chic outfit and also faced a wardrobe malfunction. The first two pictures are of Miley waving to cameras while the third one is a close up where we can see her n***le. She captioned the image as, “Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon.”

Earlier, she had posted a picture where she was wearing a mesh top and a pair of denim shorts. In that picture as well, one could clearly see her ni***es. She had captioned the image as, “”I’m getting more basic by the day. The only thing the “new me” loves more than a mirror selfie is a self-timed one. PS this is getting removed soon! I’ve been warned by the gram gods!”

At the New York Fashion Week, Miley walked the ramp for Marc Jacobs. She walked the ramp in an all-black outfit and an animal print jacket. She flaunted a splendid diamond necklace with the look and looked exceptionally hot.

On the work front, Miley’s last song with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray from Charlie’s Angels titled Don’t Call Me Angel was a chartbuster in just a few weeks of its release.

