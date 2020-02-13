Wendell Rodricks Passes Away: Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez Mourn The Fashion Designer Sudden Death

The fashion world was shocked when the news about Padmashri holder Wendell Rodricks’s death came out. The ace designer breathed his last at the age of 59 yesterday. Wendell had played a very influential role in many Bollywood stars’ life and after hearing the news of his demise, many of them penned down heartfelt messages in his memory.

Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Madhur Bhandarkar, Jacquline Fernandez were amongst the many celebs who paid their condolences to the talented designer. The Drive star wrote, “Your demise leaves a void in the fashion fraternity that can never be replaced. May you RIP #WendellRodricks. You will be missed.”

Anushka Sharma penned a very emotional message for Wendell Rodricks on Instagram. She shared one of her old pictures with Wendall and wrote, “Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep.
He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging. He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old.
RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends”

Maliaka Arora also posted a picture with the designer and wrote, “A master couturier and his muse….. RIP our dearest @wendellrodricks… I first sat n cried, n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed, jus thinking of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared.”

Wendell’s funeral will be held at his ancestral village of Colvale on Thursday. The ace fashion designer was contributory in reviving heritage clothes of Goa. Apart from the world of fashion, the designer had also featured in Bollywood films. He had a cameo role in the film ‘Boom’ in 2003 and in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Fashion’ starring Priyanka Chopra in 2008.

