Wendell Rodricks Passes Away: Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez Mourn The Fashion Designer Sudden Death

The fashion world was shocked when the news about Padmashri holder Wendell Rodricks’s death came out. The ace designer breathed his last at the age of 59 yesterday. Wendell had played a very influential role in many Bollywood stars’ life and after hearing the news of his demise, many of them penned down heartfelt messages in his memory.

Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Madhur Bhandarkar, Jacquline Fernandez were amongst the many celebs who paid their condolences to the talented designer. The Drive star wrote, “Your demise leaves a void in the fashion fraternity that can never be replaced. May you RIP #WendellRodricks. You will be missed.”

Anushka Sharma penned a very emotional message for Wendell Rodricks on Instagram. She shared one of her old pictures with Wendall and wrote, “Woke up in NZ to the sad news of Wendell Rodricks having passed away in his sleep.

He was one of the most iconic & original designers in fashion & A champion for LGBT rights. He had given me an opportunity to close his fashion week show in Mumbai after spotting me in Bangalore at a fashion show and was gracious, kind & encouraging. He was one of the reasons I had the courage to move to Mumbai from Bangalore to pursue modelling when I was just 18 years old.

RIP Wendell. My love and prayers for Jerome and the rest of his family and friends”

Your demise leaves a void in the fashion fraternity that can never be replaced. May you RIP #WendellRodricks. You will be missed. — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 12, 2020

Maliaka Arora also posted a picture with the designer and wrote, “A master couturier and his muse….. RIP our dearest @wendellrodricks… I first sat n cried, n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed, jus thinking of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared.”

Check out other tweets here:

Shocked and heartbroken. Much too young to go like this. Just can’t believe it. #WendellRodricks — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 12, 2020

Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @Wendellrodricks sudden demise . Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project …. the museum of costumes in Goa . Loving and warm .. will always cherish the week I spend with him this nov in Goa . pic.twitter.com/vZgyqiIOyJ — Onir (@IamOnir) February 12, 2020

He will be cherished not only as an fashion industry icon but as a gentle kind friend . #RipWendellRodricks . — Onir (@IamOnir) February 12, 2020

NO. @Wendellrodricks

Trying to call you. Pick up. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 12, 2020

Singing this for you @Wendellrodricks . I know you will be happy & making each moment special where ever you are, following your inner voice & making a difference.

AWAZ. @RamSampathLive ‘s music & Munna Dhiman’s poetry for me. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/tGzbjNhh83 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 13, 2020

To my dearest @Wendellrodricks @jeromegoa . It's way too soon to say goodbye…. cheers to an adorable, talented, positive& loving human being who truly lived life on his own terms!!! I will MISS U 😪 #RIPWendell pic.twitter.com/b8P5qBPzoI — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) February 12, 2020

Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks,

My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. We will truly miss him. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1aEAbMzyMS — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 12, 2020

This is such sad sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile,you will be missed Wendell. Condolences and prayers for all ur loved ones #ripwendell pic.twitter.com/Y19IdrzFJt — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) February 12, 2020

Gutted to hear about the untimely demise of @Wendellrodricks. Had only met him briefly but admired his advocacy of gay rights and his love for his home state, Goa. He was one of a kind! Rest in peace. Condolences to family ! 🙏🏽 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 12, 2020

Wendell , I may have not know you well enough but all I know is that every time I saw you , you would always be smiling and your smile would light up the entire room… wherever you are may the angels always be with you ❤️ #gonetoosoon #RIPWendellRodricks pic.twitter.com/1gHzOnjyxC — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 12, 2020

Wendell’s funeral will be held at his ancestral village of Colvale on Thursday. The ace fashion designer was contributory in reviving heritage clothes of Goa. Apart from the world of fashion, the designer had also featured in Bollywood films. He had a cameo role in the film ‘Boom’ in 2003 and in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Fashion’ starring Priyanka Chopra in 2008.

