Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Sidharth Shukla Secretly Discuss Time At Lonavala; Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner and despite all the fights and rifts, fans are loving the cordial relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. Owing to their past on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak, the two were a couple of times seen abusing and quarrelling with each other, but now they seem to be leaving the past behind. Or maybe not?

In a recent episode that followed by after the Rajat Sharma ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ episode, Sidharth and Rashami were seen having an intimate discussion. While Sid had previously alleged that Rashami Desai got an article published to malign his image as it spoke against the actor and supported her, the actress maintained that she had never done anything like that.

However, twist in the turn came in when she further revealed that it was a person from the production team who got the news leaked. Furthermore, about the time when the duo had gone to Lonavala for a trip, Rashami Desai alleged that she stopped it from going live, which too was supposed to be written against him. Now, we only wonder which Lonavala trip were they talking about, but clearly, it seemed secretive or else they might as well have spoken about it in front of the house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is in its finale week and the buzz is higher than ever. Tonight a house member amongst Sidharth, Rashami, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill will be evicted from the house. The task will be hosted by Bhoot actor Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen scaring the housemates with some spooky actions.

If reports are to be believed, Mahira Sharma has been evicted from the house.

