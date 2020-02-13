PSPK27: Pawan Kalyan’s Period Drama To Have Either Jacqueline Fernandez Or Disha Patani In Lead?

‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan’s fans are over the moon following their favourite actor’s comeback in films after a gap of two years. The Telugu superstar has been making headlines following his comeback venture, a Venu Sriram directorial, PSPK26 which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Pink.

Pawan Kalyan is also in news for his next, a period drama i.e PSPK27, which is being helmed by Radha Krishna Jagralamudi.

As per the latest reports from Deccan Chronicle, the makers of PSPK27 are eyeing into a rope in Jacqueline Fernandez opposite Pawan Kalyan. The same report also suggests that apart from Jacqueline, the makers are in talks with Disha Patani too for the same role.

However, nothing yet has been confirmed whether it will be Jacqueline or Disha who will be starring opposite Pawan Kalyan in PSPK27.

It was only last week when Pawan Kalyan stole the limelight following his fresh clean-shaven look which he was sporting at a political event.

Reportedly, the actor is sporting a brand new look for PSPK27 which went on floors late last month.

Apart from PSPK26 and PSPK27, he has also recently signed in yet another Telugu venture i.e PSPK28, which will be helmed by filmmaker Harish Shankar, who in 2012 delivered a superhit Gabbar Singh which had the ‘Power Star’ lead.

