Love Aaj Kal Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Youth Is Ready To Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan & Imtiaz Ali

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is finally close to its release. The romantic film is Valentine’s Day release hence is expected to attract a big amount of couples to cinemas. The advance booking of the film has started on a good note and here’s how the pre-release buzz of the film looks like.

Reach: Love Aaj Kal (2009) is one of the biggest grossers of Imtiaz Ali. The film was immensely appreciated by the audience for its modern love story and music. Now 11 years later, Imtiaz is back with another film continuing the series. This one has Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

There’s a huge recall value that of Love Aaj Kal and that has made sure to increase the visibility of the second instalment. Furthermore, Sara and Kartik are big stars today individually as well as a couple. #SarTik is immensely popular among youngsters and they love to see them together. The film has been well promoted and the promos and music have managed to reach a considerable amount of the audience.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 7.5/10

Buzz: The trailer wasn’t well accepted but the music of the film has created a very good impact. Imtiaz, Irshad Kamil & Pritam have always collaborated to give the audience some of the really good numbers and this time, it’s no different. 4 songs from the film have been released and all of them have a value. 3 songs are already getting popular in the musical charts which have made the film hot among youth.

Kartik Aaryan has been pretty successful at the Box Office in the past some years as he has given hits after hits. Sara Ali Khan who made her debut in 2018 gave two back to back successes with Simmba being a super hit.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 6.5/10

Love Aaj Kal is a solo release and the holdover releases Malang, Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji won’t affect it much. There’s a lot going in the favour of the film which means the film should take an opening in the 14-16 crores range.

