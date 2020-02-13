ThrowbackThursday: When Kartik Aaryan’s Mom Cried As He Kissed On-Screen

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another throwback glimpse ft. Kartik Aaryan. He has Love Aaj Kal releasing this week but look at him in the video to have an idea how this guy has transformed since his first film.

In the video, he talks about his second film AakashVani and about his character. Revealing a very interesting thing about his first kissing scene on screen, he told how his mother cried during the same. Check out the video below:

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Monday with a nostalgia-filled #MondayMotivation

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!