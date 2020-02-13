Love Aaj Kal Advance Booking (1 Day Before): Steaming Up As Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Chemistry!

Love Aaj Kal Advance Booking: After much anticipation, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s romantic drama is finally going to hit the theatre screens tomorrow. The buzz is unprecedented, with #SarTik going viral all across, adding onto the fact that an Imtiaz Ali romance is one of a kind. But what does the advance booking trends have to suggest about its start at the box office?

Check out the major centres across the country to analyse the advance booking trends surrounding Love Aaj Kal:

Delhi:

The capital city is getting better as the release date is getting closer. The buzz around the Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan is visible across social media platforms, and the conversion into footfalls at the ticket windows clearly wouldn’t take too long. So far, Delhi is witnessing good bookings as there are 10-15% shows in oranges or filling fast.

Mumbai:

With the word of mouth spreading as the makers initiate the advance booking, the numbers are witnessing an upward growth in Mumbai too. The shows are filling fast in the range of 5-10% and the numbers are expected to witness a jump by evening.

Bangalore

Things are decent in terms of Bangalore too. As compared to yesterday, the centre too has witnessed growth and now as many as 10% shows can be seen in oranges or filling fast.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad remains to be amongst the centres witnessing the highest footfalls. As compared to the other cities, Love Aaj Kal is enjoying a better buzz here with advance bookings remaining in the range of 15-20%

Chennai & Ahmedabad

While Chennai, on one hand, is currently winning the race and creating a storm with almost 15-20% shows already in oranges or filling fast, Ahmedabad on the other hand is poles apart and is below 5%.

