KGF Star Yash & Mohanlal Bond With Each Other At An Event, Pics Go Viral

Pictures of Sandalwood superstar Yash and Mollywood megastar Mohanlal have been trending all across the social media sites. Fans of KGF star and even Mohanlal have left no stone unturned to trend the pictures of their favourite film stars together.

It happened so that the actor duo met recently at an event held in Bangalore. In the pictures, one gets to see Mohanlal and Yash donning casual attires and engrossed in some serious discussions.

On the work front, the KGF star is all busy these days with the shoot of some crucial scenes of KGF2 which is one of the biggest releases of the year. The action-thriller is being helmed by Prashanth Neel, and will hit big screens in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages this year.

The actioner also has Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The Yash starter will hit big screens in July.

Talking about Mohanlal, the multiple times National award-winning actor awaits the release of his period actioner Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan. The film also has Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty along with others in pivotal roles. The magnum opus will hit big screens on 26th March.

The Malayalam megastar is busy these days with the shoot of filmmaker Jeethu Joseph’s action drama, Ram. The action drama has gorgeous Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan in lead opposite Mohanlal.

