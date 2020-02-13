Oru Kutti Kathai: Thalapathy Vijay Lends His Voice For First Single Track From ‘Master’

Post delivering hit track ‘Selfie Pulla’ from 2014 released superhit Tamil venture Kaththi, the actor-composer duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Anirudh Ravichander has teamed up after a gap of six years for first single ‘Oru Kutti Kathai’ from former’s upcoming release, Master.

Vijay has lent his voice for ‘Oru Kutti Kathai’ which will be unviled tomorrow evening on the occasion of Valentine’s day. The Music composer himself announced the news, as Anirudh tweeted: “We’re back baby! Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, the Masster himself lends his voice to tell you guys a kutti kathai! #Master #MasterSingle #OruKuttiKathai Feb 14tb 5 pm :)”

For those unversed, Vijay also had lent his voice for song ‘Verithanam’ under musical genius A R Rahman’s composition from his last release Bigil. The song went on to become a chartbuster hit, as it was very well-loved and appreciated by the audience all over.

More about Master, the film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. The action thriller also has Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi in a key role. The Super Deluxe actor will be seen as the lead antagonist in Lokesh’s directorial venture.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, Master also has Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, Arjun Das along with others in pivotal roles.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is been bankrolled by Xaveir Britto under XB Film Creators banner. Master is slated to hit big screens on 9th April.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!