Shikara Box Office Day 6: Witnesses A Further Fall On Wednesday

Shikara would be out though sooner than expected as collections stayed very low at just 0.40 crores*. With 6.35 crores* as its total so far, the film would be well under the 7 crores mark before the first week is through and that would be it for the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed affair.

When the film opened more than double of expectations, it had seemed that this one could well go the way of The Tashkent Files. That film too had exceeded expectations, though it emerged from being a slow starter to gaining good momentum with every passing day and then ultimately emerge victorious. However, that isn’t really happening for Shikara as after taking a fine start and then showing some jumps as well on Saturday, it stayed static on Sunday and then has only gone down with every passing day.

There are times when small films do surprise and with this one carrying Vidhu Vinod Chopra tag, it seemed that the performance would be better. However, Shikara will turn out to be a mere one week show.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

