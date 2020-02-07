Malang Box Office Review: Despite Its Merits, This One Won’t Have A Smooth Ride

Malang Box Office Review: Star Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Elli AvrRam

Director: Mohit Suri

Producer: Luv Films, T-Series, Northern Lights Entertainment

Malang Box Office Review: Expectations

Malang has been catering eyeballs ever since its announcement for the interesting star cast it brings together.

Though Aditya Roy Kapur is having a rough time at the Box Office since past many years and his films starting from Daawat-E-Ishq to Kalank have been disappointments, he enjoys a good fan following. With a film like Malang in which he has been well presented, he can really hope for the comeback he deserves.

Disha Patani has previously starred in some of the big hits like M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Baaghi 2 and Salman Khan starrer 200 crores grosser Bharat. Even though her box office contribution to these films was not huge she added a certain face value. The audience loved her in these films and that certainly adds value to Malang as well.

Anil Kapoor’s Box Office graph lately has seen quite some ups and downs. While his films like Welcome Back, Mubarkan, Total Dhamaal were successful, he faced disappointments with Race 3, Fanney Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga & Pagalpanti. In Malang his character looks interesting and since he’s a star of experience and huge talent who still enjoys good admiration among the audience, one expects him to add a little star value to the film.

Mohit Suri’s films have also struggled in the recent past. After Aashiqui 2 & Ek Villain he hit the rough patch and gave a dud like Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Even much talked about Half Girlfriend was not a clean hit. But now as he returns with his Aashiqui 2 star Aditya and has a interesting film in kitty, one expects him to hit the bull’s eye.

The promos of Malang have been liked by the audience. Aditya and Disha’s looks and their chemistry have created a charm which will surely attract the youth in big cities. The action thriller angle is another plus. Also the music has fared decently which will make sure the film doesn’t go unnoticed on Day 1.

Malang Box Office Review: Impact

If you liked the trailer of Malang, you are going to the like the film even more. The screenplay of the film has been written in a way that it keeps you curious throughout. The questions like Why Aditya Roy Kapur’s character is on a killing spree keeps you hooked and the second track which shows the backstory of Aditya and Disha’s characters add to the intrigue. Although you may find the soul missing and the characters of Aditya and Disha uninspiring in the first half but wait for the film post interval. It’s only after intermission that the dots start connecting and also the emotional connect starts building up. And as the film moves towards its finale, it keeps on offering something or another to keep you gripped and entertained. And then the finale is just so good. It won’t let you leave without loving it. The best part is that after watching a heavy on viol*nce and substance film like this, the end will bring a big smile on your face.

The film is rich performances wise as well. From Aditya Roy Kapoor to Elli AvrRam, everyone has played their part well. Though Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu shine. Mohit Suri has given very good direction. Cinematography is excellent and background score is edgy.

Malang Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Malang will work well for the audience it targets though that section is pretty limited. The film may not take a good enough start but it will sustain well. The pre-Valentine week can boost the business of a film like this. However, there are back to back releases in upcoming weeks.

Malang can collect to the best of its potential till Love Aaj Kal releases next Friday. The upcoming romantic film also caters youth and definitely a larger section. The audience will get heavily divided and same thing will happen again on Feb 21 when Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will release.

Malang is expected to do a lifetime business somewhere in 40-50 crores range. It could’ve done better though if the release period was better.

