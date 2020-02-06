Malang Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani Starrer Is Set For A Reasonable Opening

Malang Box Office Pre-Release Buzz: After swinging up and down at Box Office with films like Ek Villain, Hamari Adhuri Kahaani & Half Girlfriend, Mohit Suri is back with Malang. The upcoming romantic action thriller starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor & Kunal Kemmu has been making waves ever since its announcement and now it’s less than a day away from release.

Let’s have a look at how the film is doing in the industry as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned.

Reach

Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani enjoy an amazing fan following among youth. Both of them just need an interesting project and the cinema halls are sure to receive a huge number of footfalls. A film like Malang caters to a large number of young audiences but only if the final content is good enough.

So far, the film is enjoying nice visibility because the star cast is interesting, the promos and music have got a wide reach and the promotions have been good too.

All the above-mentioned factors are important to place a film well among the audience and it’s safe to say that Malang has reached the youth of big cities.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 5.5/10.

Buzz

The stylish and slick promos have left a good impression on the audience. The romance and action topped with thrills is a stunning combo and that makes the film appealing. Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani are looking amazing individually as well as together. Their chemistry is a high point. However, at the same time, the treatment of the film looks very urban and that will restrict its potential. While a section of the audience will give it a big thumbs up others won’t like it much.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 4.75/10.

At Box Office on its opening day, Malang may find a little tough. There are already films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman, Street Dancer 3D attracting a significant amount of audience and amidst all this Malang is bound to struggle a bit.

Then it’s releasing along with more new releases like Shikara & Hacked. Though the effect won’t be much, it can’t be ruled out.

In the current situation and after calculating all the merits & demerits of Malang, an opening day of 4.5-5.5 crores can be expected.

