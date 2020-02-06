Hina Khan Makes A SHOCKING Revelation About B-Town: “Faced A LOT Because Of The Tag Of A TV Actor”

While there is no denial to the fact that TV actors are often judged and discriminated from Bollywood actors, the scenario seems to be changing with audiences and the industry folk too, becoming more accepting of TV actors. However, popular TV actor Hina Khan has said that she has often been judged because of her TV roots.

Calling it the caste system of Bollywood, Hina reveals that the industry folks including celebrated designers and production houses do not give an equal and fair opportunity to TV actors.

In her recent interaction with PTI, the former Bigg Boss contestant has said, “There is a class system in the film industry. Be it anything — the big designers or the productions banners — I have been judged so many times because of my TV background. People from the industry don’t even give us an opportunity. We are equally talented. I don’t know if one film can make a difference because it is tough to get noticed. I have faced a lot because of the tag of a TV actor. People told me things like, ‘You are a television actor, you won’t be able to pull off the character’.”

For the unversed, Hina is a popular TV actress who was the face of one of the Indian Televisions most loved daily soaps, Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then went on to become a part of several reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. She quit Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ where she played the iconic vamp Komolika and will make her Bollywood debut with Hacked.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked is slated to release on the 7th of February, 2020. Hacked explores the dark side of the digital and social media world. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar alongside Hina Khan.

