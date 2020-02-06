Happy Birthday Angad Bedi! Wifey Neha Dhupia Wishes To Wake Up To His Kisses Every Day

While Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia have claimed to be best friends for years now, the duo’s sudden marriage came as a shocker to many. Now as the Inside Edge actor celebrates his 37th birthday today, he has finally opened up about his marriage with Neha Dhupia saying that he, in fact, feels that they should have got married a long time ago!

Angad has revealed that their marriage has been the most blissful experience, more so because he and Neha are both like-minded people. Further opening up about his marriage and life, Bedi said, “I feel I should have done this much earlier if it was possible. Whenever you both are ready I think the universe does conspire. I think that’s what has happened in our case as well. We come from a similar background, we both speak Punjabi. Neha understands the business. She understands in and out of an actor’s life. She is my friend first and so I can speak to her very openly. I don’t need to mince my words or think twice before saying what I need to say.”

While Neha Dhupia took to her social media handle to share the most heartwarming wishes for hubby and actor Angad Bedi, we are gushing all over their love for each other! Taking to her Instagram account, Neha shared an adorable photo of her and Angad captioning it as, “#happybirthday to the love of my life … how is it even possible to love you more and more each day… but I do, I really do! here’s wishing that I wake up to your kisses every day and U wake up to mine, except when you have an early call time.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Angad has Inside Edge 3 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in the making. The Gunjan Saxena biopic is spearheaded by Janhvi Kapoor and also features Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role among others.

