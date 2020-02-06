Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 13: Crosses 70 Crore Mark!

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: On Wednesday, Street Dancer 3D collected 1.25 crores more. This is just slightly lesser than 1.35 crores and though fortunately the film is at least staying over the 1 crore mark on the weekdays (something that should be the case today as well), the fact still remains that the collections are on the lower side.

Meanwhile, the film has now also crossed the 70 crores milestone. The feat has been accomplished after 13 days and ideally, this should have been the case in the first week itself. That would have helped it make its way into the 100 Crore Club.

For now, though, the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer stands at 70.21 crores and hence the best-case scenario for the film would be to go past the 75 crores mark.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

