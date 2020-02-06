Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 6: Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F’s Film Stays Steady On Wednesday

Wednesday too emerged as yet another decent day for Jawaani Jaaneman as 1.86 crores more came in. This is hardly any fall when compared to 1.94 crores that the film had collected on Tuesday. As a matter of fact Monday too was 2.03 crores which means day to day numbers are holding up well.

Of course had this trend been with collections of around 2.50 crores, it would have spelt further good news for the Saif Ali Khan and Alaya starrer. Still, the fact that the numbers aren’t falling from Monday onwards is also fair enough for the Nitin Kakkar directed film which currently stands at 18.66 crores.

The film should now comfortably cross 20 crores milestone today and the makers would be hoping that there is good enough sustenance in the second week so that the lifetime can come close to the 30 crores mark. For that though a lot would also depend on how Malang would turn out to be. The Mohit Suri directed film has the same target audiences (youth at multiplexes of the major cities) and hence the hold of Jawaani Jaaneman on its second Friday would be closely observed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

