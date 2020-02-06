RRR: Ajay Devgn Didn’t Charge Any Fee For SS Rajamouli’s Action Drama?

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn happens to be in news all over following the success of his period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Apart from that, the National award-winning actor has also been making headlines following his extended cameo in Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

The latest we hear is that the actor has charged zero amount for being a part of this period actioner which has Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr.NTR in the leads.

As per a report from 123.telugu.com, Ajay and Rajamouli share a close bond since latter’s Eega (Makkhi) days for which the Bollywood actor had to lend his voice in its Hindi version. The director-actor duo of Rajamouli and Ajay have great respect for each other’s work.

If the same report is to be believed, Rajamouli was all set to pay the Bollywood actor his regular remuneration i.e between 35-40 crores, but Ajay politely refused and did his act in the magnum opus for free.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same awaited.

More about RRR, the film which was originally supposed to release this year has been pushed further. It was only yesterday when the makers announced that the period actioner will only release next year on January 8, 2021.

SS Rajamouli’s directorial also has Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt ina key role.

The movie also has international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

RRR is based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and also marks as the first movie by SS Rajamouli to be inspired by true events.

