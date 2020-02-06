The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan FAINTS On Sets, What Went Wrong?

The Kapil Sharma Show will witness yet another gala episode this weekend, with the appearance of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who will be promoting Love Aaj Kal. The team had a great time with Kapil Sharma taking indirect funny digs at the duo’s rumoured relation. But what grabbed eyeballs is the Pati Patni Aur Who actor fainting on the sets.! Here’s what exactly happened.

The makers of the comedy show shared a promo video of the upcoming episode. Some days ago Kartik was seen lifting Sara in his arms for the paparazzi, and The Kapil Sharma Show host asked him to do the same on the sets but with a twist. This time, not his co-star but the actor was asked to lift special guest, Archana Puran Singh.

Although unexpected, Kartik Aaryan managed to pull off the task with utmost ease and viewers were stunned! But later, he pretended as if he got fainted, leaving everyone on the sets in splits.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the makers of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show have shared an uncensored video that witnessed the Panga team having a gala time on the show. Amongst other things, host Kapil Sharma asked Neena Gupta that there have been rumours that she wanted to play Pamela Anderson’s role from Hollywood series Baywatch. To this, she replied, “Arey itne big b*obs nahi hai na, kaha se lau.”

Furthermore, when Kapil asked Neena if she can give some ‘veg’ reply in order for them to get it on-air, she replied, “Aap veg questions bhi toh pucho. Pamela wala question veg nahi ho sakta”

