Love Aaj Kal: Imtiaz Ali Breaks Silence On Saif Ali Khan’s Statement Of His Version Of The Trailer Being Better Than Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Starrer

Imtiaz Ali is back with yet another interesting take on love and relationship with his film Love Aaj Kal. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. In 2009, he made the film with the same name which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone as the leads.

When the trailer of Love Aaj Kal was out, Saif Ali Khan was asked his thoughts on it. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor said that he liked the trailer of his Love Aaj Kal better. Since then, everyone is curious to know what Sara and Imtiaz have to say about Saif’s feedback.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the Rockstar director was asked what he has to say about Saif Ali Khan’s reaction to his upcoming film’s trailer. Imtiaz Ali said, “Of course, he would (like it better). Saif was emotionally invested in that film. I would be upset if he’d said he liked this trailer better.”

The ace director further talked about his bond with Saif Ali Khan. Imtiaz said that while he was directing the 2009 film starring Saif in the lead, the actor was producing it. Ali shared, “But it was usually the reverse, with me telling him not to come late, for example. We had an easy equation, and even in a difficult situation, both of us had a connection because we were shameless enough to not let it really bother us.”

Meanwhile, later in an interview Saif Ali Khan cleared that he was teasing his daugther Sara Ali Khan as a father when he talked about Love Aaj Kal’s trailer. The Tanhaji actor said that it’s not right to compare both th films are they are completely different but he is also quite possessive about his own film. He didn’t wanted to come across wrong and had cracked a mildly competitive joke.

Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

