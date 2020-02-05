POLL RESULTS: Malang VS Love Aaj Kal VS 2 Others – THIS Is Audience’s First Choice

Moviegoers will get to see interesting films like Malang, Love Aaj Kal, Thappad and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan releasing this month. All these 4 films are based on different subjects and the trailers and promos of the same have received immense appreciation.

Malang, helmed by Mohit Suri stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. It is all set to show us the madness of love with some amazing music and the film is slated to release on February 7, 2020. Imtiaz Ali is back after 3 years with yet another mesmerizing love story with his film Love Aaj Kal. The film has Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan playing the leads and it will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.

After a successful Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2017 which dealt with erectile dysfunction, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain us by focusing on the important subject of homosexuality with his upcoming release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. This wonderful love story is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Taapsee Pannu is all set to send an important message with Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad which highlights domestic violence. The trailer received an immensely positive response and the film is slated to hit the theatres on February 28, 2020.

As you can see, all these 4 films are quite big and interesting. Hence, Koimoi conducted a Twitter poll and asked people which film they are more excited about among them. A total of 821 people voted and Malang has topped the votes with 31.5% people showing their excitement. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan lags slightly behind with 30.7% vote followed by 28.7% for Love Aaj Kal and 9% for Thappad.

Check out the poll below:

Well, the final verdict can only be seen when all these films releases and what kind of reviews and collection they make.

Do you agree with the votes in this poll and think cinemagoers are excited about Malang the most? Let us know in the comments below.

