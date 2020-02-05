Rajinikanth FINALLY Puts Forth His Stand On Modi Government Led CAA: It’s No Threat To Muslims”

After keeping mum for all this while, superstar Rajinikanth this morning opened up about his thought on the Citizenship Amendment Act proposed by Modi led government. The actor who refused to comment on his thoughts during the launch of his last release Darbar‘s trailer by stating that it wasn’t the right platform to speak, this morning at a press meet spoke his mind out regarding the act.

Rajinikanth at the press meet stated that he is in complete support of CAA and he strongly believes that it won’t cause any trouble to the Muslim community.

As per a report from ndtv.com, Rajinikanth was quoted saying, “The CAA is no threat to Muslims. If they face trouble, I will be the first person to raise voice for them.”

The Tamil superstar even questioned the media how is it even possible to send out people from the Muslim community who chose to stay back in India during the partition and opted to choose India as their motherland?

The Petta star also further stated that the citizens in our nation are being misled by some political parties for their own gain and one must try to garner complete information instead of protesting and violating peace with half or zero information.

On the work front, Rajinikanth who was last seen in AR Murugadoss’s action thriller Darbar, is busy these days with Siruthai Siva’s next which has been tentatively titled #Thalaivar168.

#Thalaivar168 also has National award winning actress Keerthi Suresh, Khushbu, Meena and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The Rajinikanth starrer is been bankrolled under Sun Pictures banner.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!