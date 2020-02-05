Panga Box Office (Overseas): Kangana Ranaut’s Film Fares Low Internationally Too

Panga Box Office: Kangana Ranaut-Jassie Gill’s slice of life film is minting on the lower side and has primarily worked in metros. It has faced a considerable dent due to multiple options present in cinemas and also the word-of-mouth hasn’t been extraordinary, thus restricting a miraculous growth in a theatrical run.

Till now, Panga has accumulated 25.64 crores in India and as per the latest update, it has made another 7.27 crores ($ 1.02 million) in the international market. It has earned $ 501k from USA-Canada, $ 235k from UAE-GCC and $ 88k from UK. In Australia, the film has made $ 79k. Overall, the performance of Panga is way below the average mark.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Yagya Bhasin in key roles. It released on 24th January 2020.

Meanwhile, Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says she would have no issues making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut.

“I have no issues in making a biopic on Kangana Ranaut if she allows me to do so. But I think there are still many things to come her way. Let her get married and then I’ll think of making a biopic on her. After acting in ‘Thalaivi’, even Kangana gave a thought about making a biopic on her.”

“She was so excited that she wanted to direct her own biopic. Still, if I get a chance to make her biopic, I’ll make it for sure. Maybe with the title ‘Kangan v/s Kangana’. She is a very straightforward person and tells everything truthfully,” said Tiwari during one of the promotional events of Panga.

