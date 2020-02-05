Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri SLAMS Paras Chhabra’s Friends: “Ye Log Apni Rotiyan Sek Rahe Hai”

A lot has been going on in Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri’s relation ever since the former entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. From Paras’ growing closeness to Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma to claiming Akanksha clinging onto him and not agreeing to break up, the actor has done way too much! Now that his real-life girlfriend has finally declared that she has nothing to do with him, rumours have been doing the rounds that she has also stopped sending his requirements into the BB house.

It all happened when Akanksha Puri in an interview said that she had stopped watching Bigg Boss, which led to people assume that she has also stopped helping him with his materials that she used to send him since the start of the show. However, the actress is now clarifying it all and quashing the rumours. What’s grabbing eyeballs is her befitting reply to trolls who are reportedly Paras Chhabra’s friends.

In an interview with Times Of India, Akanksha said, “I don’t know why few people are blindly writing wrong news. I really don’t understand why they are writing rubbish without even confirming it with me. They need to understand that not watching Bigg Boss and discontinuing to do something for Paras are two different things. I have told that I don’t watch Bigg Boss anymore, it doesn’t mean I will start seeking revenge. I have hired a stylist for Paras, who manages and looks after his clothes. I had a meeting with her a few days ago, where we sat together and finalized all the clothes that he will be wearing on the show. From his casual attires to Weekend Ka Vaar outfits, we have zeroed in on everything. Then why is this news coming out that I am hurt with his closeness with someone inside the house and I have decided to back out.”

She continued adding, “I am not that kind of person, who will back out of something like just out of anger. I have stopped watching because that is my personal choice. I am close to his mother, I share a very close bond with her and he is the same guy with whom I have shared beautiful memories. Yes, I am hurt with Paras as he said few things on Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Salman sir and he actually insulted our relationship. Even the Bigg Boss team knows that I am just a call away, if Paras needs any help. Journalists don’t feel the need to contact the person about who’s personal life they are writing about.”

But that’s not it! Several people came forward and slammed Akanksha Puri for her statements. To this, she said, “I don’t know where these people were when Paras needed their help. Now, they are suddenly claiming to be his friends and taking screenshots of such negative articles and abusing and writing negative things about me. If they really care about Paras’ why don’t they extend help and take care of few of his personal things? Ye log bus apni rotiyaan sek rahen hain mauke ka faida utha rahen hain taaki inke followers badh jaaye social media par mera aur Paras ka naam use kar ke.”

