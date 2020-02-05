Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra SLAMS GF Akanksha Puri Over Claims Of Paying For His Expenses

Paras Chhabra has been making headlines over multiple reasons ever since his entry in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13. Initially, it was his link-up with Shehnaaz Gill that grabbed eyeballs, and later it was his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma, which even made his real-life girlfriend Akanksha Puri uncomfortable.

Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode even revealed how Akanksha handles everything, starting from Paras Chhabra’s clothes, shoes to his perfumes and supplies it as per his requirement. But during a recent interview, when Puri shared that she has stopped watching Bigg Boss, her statement led people to suspect that she has even stopped helping him with his needs inside the house.

But now, in a shocking turn of events, Paras Chhabra has in fact claimed that Akanksha never took care of his expenses at all!

In a press conference where the housemates starting from Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh amongst others were present, Paras was asked about the same. To this, the actor shared that he has his own stylist, manager and other respective people taking care of his needs and expenses. He even went onto say that he had been working even 2 days prior to entering the house, and the payments for the same have been made for him, so why would he need Akanksha’s money?

Another shocking statement came in the form when he went onto question Akanksha Puri’s credibility of being his girlfriend if she complaining so much about it all.

Meanwhile, even Shehnaaz got angry upon being asked about her complicated relationship with Sidharth Shukla and stormed out of the media event.

