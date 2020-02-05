Indian 2 Actress Kajal Aggarwal Unveils Her Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Singapore; Fans Pour In Congratulatory Messages

Kajal Aggarwal fans can’t keep calm, as their favourite actress this morning unveiled her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore. With this Kajal has become the first-ever South Indian actress to have her replica at Madame Tussauds.

The Mersal actress took to her Twitter handle to share some pictures along with her family and statue from there.

The bubbly actress along with the images had a caption that read: “Deeply humbled and ecstatic to be honoured, standing amongst global icons. Feels like I’m seeing myself through the eyes of an artist. The resemblance is uncanny and the attention to detail is spectacular.”

myself through the eyes of an artist 😍 The resemblance is uncanny and the attention to detail is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/WmOz38QBpS — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 5, 2020

It didn’t much time for Kajal fans to trend her pictures along with congratulatory messages.

Zero percent jealousy towards any other actress.Never Degraded anyone till date ! Be Good To Her, She Will Treat You Like Her Family ❤️ @MsKajalAggarwal Good Soul💗 #KajalMadameTussauds 💝 Congratulations👑 @MsKajalAggarwal Darling💘 Queen👑👰🏻#KajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/740XhAlm5Y — ♥ Shiva Shankar Prince ♥ (@urstrulyShiva_) February 5, 2020

On the work front, Kajal who was last seen on the big screen in Comali opposite Jayam Ravi last year, is currently busy with Shankar’s Indian 2.

With Indian 2 Kajal will be teaming up with superstar Kamal Haasan for the first time. The shooting for the action thriller is going at a brisk pace.

Indian 2 is slated to hit big screens later this year.

Apart from Indian 2, Kajal also has a big release this year in the form of Bollywood action thriller Mumbai Saga with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in lead.

Mumbai Saga is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta.

