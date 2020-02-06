Bigg Boss 13: WHAT! Vishal Aditya Singh Holds Himself Responsible For Madhurima Tuli Beating Him

Bigg Boss 13 has certainly become one of the most controversial seasons of the Salman Khan hosted reality show. From contestants hurling abuses to each other’s families, personal lives being dragged into the show and inmates literally beating each other up, Bigg Boss 13 has seen it all. But it certainly was the physical assaults between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli that grabbed maximum headlines.

But now, in a shocking turn of events, the latest evictee Vishal has confessed that the fact that Madhurima beating him up was all his fault! Well, his confessions did not end there. Calling his fights with Madhurima the highlight of his stay in Bigg Boss, Vishal has been quoted by Indian Express saying, “The highlight for me would be all the fights with Madhurima. As for the regret, I think I should have put it in my contract that she wouldn’t join the show along with me. That might have changed things.”

He further went on to say, “With Madhurima, I think there were too many unnecessary fights, which I think we could have avoided. I hold myself responsible for this because I knew what kind of a person she is. I should have kept the distance and concentrated more on my game. I shouldn’t have tried to sort things out, which unfortunately turned worse.”

While this certainly comes as a shocker to Singh’s fans owing to the fact that it was Vishal who was brutally beaten up by Madhurima with a frying pan to an extent that the pan itself broke!

