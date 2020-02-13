Malang Box Office Day 7 Morning Occupancy: Stays Steady After A Small Dip

Malang Box Office: Mohit Suri’s Malang has been enjoying just about a fair ride at the ticket windows with few regular drops. Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles, the film is steady on the last day of its first week.

On day 7, Malang has recorded the occupancy of 10-12% in the morning shows across the country. It is similar on the lines of yesterday. The film might bring in collections of around 3.40 crores or above for today. It will face the heat from Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal from tomorrow onwards, which caters the same section of the audience i.e. youth.

Meanwhile, Amruta Khanvilkar, who also plays a pivotal role in the film, is happy that “Malang” has been receiving love and appreciation of the audience since release. She is also all praise for actor Kunal Kemmu, opposite whom she is paired in the film.

She said, “I love how the secondary cast not only brings their A-game but has been much appreciated as much as the lead cast. People have loved the chemistry between me and Kunal Kemmu. He has surprised everyone with his character, and so did our chemistry! It is amazing to see people watching the film and sending their love on social media,” reports IANS.

She revealed how Kunal helped her perform certain stunts. “I had never done action and the entire climax scene required me to fall here and there. I got really scared in the beginning because I didn’t want to injure myself. This is when Kunal came to rescue. He taught me how to do it.”

