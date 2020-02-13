Post Shaandaar, Shahid Kapoor-Alia Bhatt & Karan Johar To Reunite For A Patriotic Film?

Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are both at high peak of their careers. While the former won hearts with his portrayal in Kabir Singh, Alia too as Safina proved her versatility yet again. The duo was previously seen together in Shaandaar but the film turned out to be a box office disappointment. But let bygones be bygones because they’re coming together again and below’s all you need to know.

If recent reports are to be believed, Alia and Shahid are in talks for a patriotic film in collaboration with Karan Johar. For the unversed, KJo even backed their first union in the form of Shaandaar. However, this new one will witness the Jersey actor performing some tremendous action scene, with the theme of the movie being on the patriotic lines.

A source close to Hindustan Times revealed it all as, “It has patriotic undertones and will be directed by a debutant. Shahid is a fan of the action genre and is excited about being a part of this film. He needs to bulk up for the part, so the prep will begin a few months before he starts shooting for the film, which is expected to go on the floors in the second half of the year. It is currently in the pre-production stage.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of the Jersey remake. He underwent multiple lip surgeries after an accident took place during practice on sets and was even seen hiding his face at the airport. However, the good news is that the actor has recovered from it all and is back to work.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is finishing up Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film helmed by Ayan Mukerji is a triology, and also stars Mouni Roy in a negative role.

