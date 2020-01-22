Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Flies To Chandigarh Post Lip Injury, Wound Still Remains Raw

After seeing Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, his fans are quite eager to see him in another south remake titled Jersey. The actor started shooting for the film a few months back but had to take rest when he hurt his lip during the shoot which landed him in hospital with stitches on his lips. Good news is that the actor is now back on the sets of Jersey in Chandigarh.

Shahid was spotted leaving the airport yesterday evening and we guessed that he is flying to the sets of Jersey. The actor later updated his fans that he indeed flew to Chandigarh to resume the shoot. He even posted a few pictures of his from the car while leaving for the airport.

“Thank you all for your wishes. The torn lip is still a bit raw but doesn’t show much now. So back on set. Boom!!,” wrote Shahid on his pictures. Shahid donned sunglasses and stepped out in a black athleisure wear for his airport look.

A source close to the development had told PTI: “Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor.”

Shahid also kept his fans updated about the injury. He informed that the film has taken “a little bit of my blood” but his injury is healing fast. “Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all,” Shahid tweeted last Sunday.

The film will narrate the story of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish. The Hindi version also features Mrunal Thakur, is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film of the same name. The Hindi version will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also directed the original movie.

