Vin Diesel’s Shirtless Beach Side Picture Has The Internet Going Gaga Over His Chiseled Body

Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel’s Insta pose in a shirtless avatar is guaranteed to make fans go weak in the knees.

The “Fast And Furious” star Vin Diesel recently took to Instagram and posted a picture in which he is seen flaunting his beef on the beach, clad only in a pair of board shorts.

“We will find a way, or we will make one… Barca BC,” Vin Diesel captioned the image.

Reacting to Vin Diesel’s body, a user commented: “You are hottest.”

Another one wrote: “Stop being too hot.” Vin Diesel’s underwear shows in the pic, with Barca BC printed on it. The reference is to the name of a video game the actor launched in 2011, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Earlier, it was reported that Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will be back in the fourth film of Vin Diesel’s “xXx” franchise, after all. In a recent post on social media, Diesel hashtagged the names of some of his co-stars from the third film of the series, “xXx: Return Of Xander Cage”, and Deepika’s was one of the names.

With an Instagram picture that shows him wearing Xander Cage’s trademark enormous fur coat, Diesel wrote: “Appreciate the creativity. How ironic that I had a Xander Cage meeting. Each Franchise has its respective beautiful Family. Blessed.” He ran the caption with the hash tags: “#RubyRose #ninadobrev #deepikapadukone #Liveforthis #XanderCage4.”

“xXx 4” will mark the revival of the high-octane action thriller franchise two years after the third film, which launched Deepika in Hollywood. If she returns in the fourth instalment of the series, it will be her second film in Hollywood.

