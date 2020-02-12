KGF 2: Raveena Tandon Shares An Intriguing Boomerang With Superstar Yash From The Sets

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon who recently joined the star cast of Sandalwood superstar Yash’s much anticipated KGF 2 is having a gala time shooting for the film. The actress yesterday evening took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang clip with Yash from the sets of the film.

The actress along with the boomerang had a quote that read: “When looks can kill.. the “death warrant” has been signed on Rocky..#kgfchapter2 #RamikaSen #rockykgf”

Talking about the boomerang clip, one gets to see Yash and Raveena in the stylish avatar, as the actors can be seen sporting cool pair of sunglasses. Yash can be seen in his character Rock Bhai avatar with long hair and grown beard.

Yash who is quite active in Instagram with over 2 million followers too shared a cool picture of himself with Raveena in their character get up along with a message that read: “Ramika Sen may not be welcome to Rocky’s territory.. but Raveena Ma’am is definitely more than welcome to Yash’s hometown!! 😃 It’s a pleasure having you onboard ma’am !! Let’s have a blast”

KGF 2 also has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, and he will play the role of Adheera, an antagonist.

The Yash starrer is been helmed by Prashanth Neel and it is bankrolled under Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in multiple languages namely Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 which released in late 2018.

