Love Aaj Kal Box Office Advance Booking (2 Day Before Release): Takes A Healthy Start

Love Aaj Kal: Imtiaz Ali’s latest romantic film, Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is just 2 days away from release. The advance booking has started and it has started catering to the attention of the audience already.

Love Aaj Kal is releasing on Valentine’s Day so a romantic film like this will obviously take a good start at the Box Office. Going by the advance booking trends today, it looks like the film is on the way to be Kartik Aaryan’s highest opener by surpassing Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Here’s how the film is trending in some of the major cities:

Mumbai

Love Aaj Kal has already started attracting the couples. The city of dreams hasn’t seen many bookings as of now but the trend is good to start with because a few shows are already filling fast.

Delhi

The trend in Delhi is even better as there are around 5-10% shows filling fast or housefull already. As the day progresses, the intensity will increase.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is similar though there’s a limited release. There are 5-10% shows getting packed already.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has an almost similar number of shows as compared to Bengaluru but the trend is better. 10-15% shows are getting full already. Imagine the jump in the bookings that is going to come tomorrow.

Ahmedabad & Chennai

Both cities have just started filling for the film but it’s sure that the response is going to be warm here as well.

