Is there anything that Selena Gomez cannot do? Nope, nothing at all. She can sing, dance, perform, act, cook, and run a business, and she can do all of that while looking fabulous. There hardly would be an occasion when Selena has served a red carpet look and not slayed. With so much buzz around the Cannes Film Festival at the moment, we are reminded of the time when the singer made her debut at the event and mesmerised everyone with her beauty. Scroll on to learn more.

Selena Gomez made her debut at the Cannes red carpet’s opening ceremony. It was also the screening of her film, The Dead Don’t Die 9. For the fabulous occasion, the Only Murders In Building actress wore a Louis Vuitton co-ord set in white that made her look ethereal yet powerful. The cropped bustier had belt-like straps and a delicate sweetheart neckline. It complemented the semi-quilted maxi skirt that flaunted a decent thigh-high slit on one side, adding a chic appeal to the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @smgiconic

The skirt had a wide belt with a chunky silver buckle that gave the outfit a powerful vibe. Selena Gomez wore a stunning diamond neckpiece with cut-out detailing that looked dainty and fragile yet modern and elegant. The Fetish singer completed the look with stud earrings, silver heels and diamond rings.

For the makeup, Hollywood’s popular MUA Hung Vanngo used Marc Jacobs glittery eye shadows in champagne hue and made them more striking with cat-eye winged liner. She completed the look with red lipstick that sat beautifully with her glittery eyes, dewy base, sleek bun and all-white ensemble.

Selena Gomez’s look was crafted to perfection, and we are in love!

