This year’s Met Gala was a star-studded affair like usual and paid homage to legendary late designer Karl Lagerfeld. This year, Alia Bhatt debuted at the prestigious fashion event and made us proud, along with Priyanka Chopra. There’s now a video going viral on social media which features all the A-list women celebrities who attended the event looking incredible, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie and others, whereas the reel labels ‘Men’ who attended Met as ‘waiters’. Scroll below to watch the video.

Met Gala is one of the most significant fashion events of the year, which takes place on the first Monday of May. All the ‘IT’ people are invited to the event yearly, from A-list Hollywood celebrities to philanthropists to models. And since it’s a fashion event, we see some of the best and most historic fashion creations every year on the red carpet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A meme page on Instagram named ‘Girly Go To’ shared a reel on the platform featuring the WOMEN of Met Gala 2023, including Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Margot Robbie, Blackpink’s Jennie, Emma Chamberlain and Sydney Sweeney.

The video had a caption that read, “Women at met gala always look so pretty, and then you have men looking like waiters.”

All the celebrities paid homage to the legendary late designer Karl Lagerfeld and walked the red carpet wearing some of the most iconic Chanel outfits.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes for the Queens ✨ (@girlygoto)

This video is perfect, and some of the looks from Met Gala 2023 will live in our heads rent-free forever.

Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie or others – which was your favourite look from this year’s fashion event? Tell us in the space below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Megan Fox Serves Sultry Mermaid Vibes As She Poses In A Tiny Bikini Flaunting Her Busty Assets & Curvaceous Figure, Proving She’s A S*xy Goddess!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News