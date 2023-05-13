Margot Robbie is one of the most adored A- listers of Hollywood. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and she is not just admired for her phenomenal work craft but also for her fashion enigmas. We have to thank her for treating us with some of the s*xist looks ever, especially in a bikini Today, we bring to you a too-hot handle throwback picture of the Barbie actress donned in multi coloured two-piece that will make you say, ‘we are melting!’ Scroll below to read the scoop!

Margot is hugely popular among her fans all across the globe, but she doesn’t have her own social media account. However, the actress has a lot of dedicated fan pages that make sure that her latest looks reach to her die-hard admirers. She never misses a chance to put her best fashion foot forward. Be it movie promotions, red carpet events or even vacations, and when it comes to bikini looks, she every time nails them like a boss.

In a viral throwback picture shared by the Instagram page margotrobbieofficial, the Barbie actress Margot Robbie can be seen wearing a Luna two- piece crocheted bikini for an afternoon in Hawaii. The star looked stunning in the bikini set that perfectly complimented her hourglass figure. She accessorized a gold chain and mini hoops to complete her beach look. Well, when it comes to the hottest swimwear looks, we have to admit that Margot has been serving us amazing beachwear looks.

For the unversed, Margot Robbie’s throwback picture is reportedly from the year 2016, when she visited Hawaii along with her beau Tom Ackerley. Interestingly, their PDA had grabbed a lot of eyeballs back then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieofficial)

On the work front, Margot Robbie will be next seen in Barbie which is slated to release on July 21, 2023. Well, the actress is loved for fashion sense and whenever she steps out, she leaves everyone mesmerized. She is truly a Barbie who is living in her own world.

Meanwhile, you let us know what do you think about Margot Robbie’s throwback picture? Let us know in the comment section below!

