Miley Cyrus is among the most influential celebrities in the music industry. With her fearless self and bold dressing style, the singer has always broken stereotypes. Apart from her personal life, Miley has also often opened up about her personal life, especially about her hookups. The singer once revealed that she slept with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth as a teenager and hinted that she even lost her virginity to him.

Miley began her journey in showbiz at an early age. Her breakthrough came with the 2006 Disney show Hannah Montana in which she played the role of a teenage pop star who hid her real identity from the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2020, Miley Cyrus made some revelations about her early s*x life and seemingly revealed it all. During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer-actress revealed she did not have s*x until she was 16 and added that her first encounter was with a guy was with Liam Hemsworth. The Party In The U.S.A. singer said, “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy.” She added how she lied about it to the Hunger Games star and said, “I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser. … It was a lie I held onto for 10 years.”

However, Miley had earlier been intimate with girls before meeting Liam. As the singer came out as pansexual in 2015, she revealed, “The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl — two of them.” She added how she was attracted to girls way before she was attracted to boys and hooked up with most of her girl friends while growing up.

For the unversed, Miley Cyrus and Chris Hemsworth secretly tied the knot in December 2018, years after meeting for the first time on the sets of The Last Song. The two did not last long as they filed for divorce in August 2019 which was later finalised in January 2020. The former duo were recently making headlines after it was rumoured that Miley’s record-breaking track Flowers was about Liam.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Not Spider-Man: No Way Home But Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield Would Have United In Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, But Sony Rejected This Monster Of An Idea

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News