Alan Rickman, best known as Snape in the Harry Potter films, used to maintain a journal while filming the franchise where he used to mention his sharp observations on the set. The journal was released as a book called Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries in October 2022 where he recounted his decade working on the Harry Potter films. In his journal, Rickman once commented on Daniel Radcliffe claiming that he was not really an actor.

Alan Rickman, for the uninitiated, passed away in 2016 after he lost the battle with cancer. The late actor once shared how he wanted to quit the Harry Potter franchise as he saw no future in his role of Snape but changed his mind when the author JK Rowling explained to him. On the same, he shared, “One small piece of information from Jo Rowling seven years ago – Snape loved Lily – gave me a cliff edge to hang on to.”

Speaking of Alan Rickman commenting on Daniel Radcliffe’s acting skills, as per the Daily Express, the actor in his journal wrote, “Serious and focused – but with a sense of fun.” Rickman continued, “I still don’t think he’s really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce.” Apart from commenting on Radcliffe, Rickman also expressed his concern towards Emma Watson’s diction. He later added during the shoot of The Prisoner of Azkaban, “These kids need directing. They don’t know their lines and Emma (Watson)’s diction is this side of Albania at times.” For the unversed, after the release of Rickman’s journal, Radcliffe reacted to it during a talk show.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Daniel Radcliffe reacted to Alan Rickman’s comment on him saying, “I would love to, definitely directing. Producing seems like all the hard parts of the industry without any of the fun,” adding, “So I don’t really have an interest in doing that, but yeah I would love to [direct].”

The Harry Potter star further stated, “It was very sweet to read all about” Rickman’s journal entries. He added, “All the stuff Alan wrote, it was lovely and nostalgic reading,” Radcliffe before joking, “His comments about us being like ‘these kids need to learn their lines, it’s kind of a nightmare right now.’”

