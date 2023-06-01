British star Daniel Radcliffe became a global phenomenon after playing the titular role in the Harry Potter film franchise. Based on JK Rowling’s best-selling books, the series saw Daniel essay the part from the first film Philosopher’s Stone (2001) to its last, Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). Over the course of the decade, Radcliffe earned a total of $95.6 million from the franchise that minted over $7.7 billion worldwide.

Today, we bring you some snippets of Daniel talking about returning as Harry, whether he will be the only HP in history and which other characters from the franchise he would like to essay. Read on to know his answers.

As reported by Fandome, Daniel Radcliffe, in a past interview, once stated that he was never under any illusion that he would be the only actor to ever play Harry P. The site quoted him saying, “I’m sure there will be some other version of it; I know I’m not the last Harry Potter. I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more.” This statement was made referring to the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play.

The above mentioned site also noted Daniel Radcliffe once talking about whether or not he will return to reprising his role would the billion-dollar film franchise is rebooted. He said, “I’m never going to close the door; that would be a stupid thing to do. But I think I’ll be happy enough and secure enough to let someone else play it.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daniel revealed that he would be interested in playing Sirius Black and Lupin if given the chance. He reasoned, “Both are incredibly cool characters. Though I have to say, it’s also [because] I probably am biased a little because I love both the actors [David Thewlis and Gary Oldman] that played them. But yeah, I’d probably have to say one of those two.”

Would you like to see Daniel Radcliffe play Harry Potter again? Let us know in the comments. Also, let’s be serious – he’s not Daniel, he’s Harry.

