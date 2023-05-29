Harry Potter is an evergreen movie that will always remain in everyone’s hearts. While the story is making a comeback as a series on HBO Max soon, loyal Potterheads know that no one can replace the OG Harry, aka Daniel Radcliffe. He suited the character perfectly and owned it completely. But while his fans saw him growing up (quite literally), they also saw him getting roped in controversies and scandals. One of them happened when the actor was accused of smoking marijuana. Scroll on to learn more.

There was a time when Daniel was accused of smoking pot at a party. While he did not confirm these allegations, his publicist denied them all.

In 2009, Daniel Radcliffe was accused of smoking weed at a friend’s party in Camden, north London. Smoking cannabis was illegal in London, and Daniel was a public figure and inspiration to the kids and youth. Obviously, his acts made quite a scandal back then, and his fans were shocked. But interestingly, his rep issued a statement that denied the Harry Potter actor smoking anything illegal.

As per The Guardian, Daniel Radcliffe’s rep said, “Daniel does smoke the occasional roll-up cigarette, but he was not doing anything more than this. We are considering our position and will be taking all necessary action in relation to such allegations.” The cover of Mirror publication showed the actor laughing in a picture with what looked like a joint in his hand. He was laughing out hard and had allowed one of his friends to draw a beard on his face.

The actor was playing Harry Potter then and was busy shooting the last two parts of Deathly Hallows.

Interestingly, Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, was also accused of smoking weed as a picture surfaced online. But his rep said, “This is categorically NOT Rupert Grint. It is an impersonator/lookalike.”

