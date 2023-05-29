The debate around the presence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ongoing and never-ending one. Many people have stood for and against the grain of the studio that continues to sell suspension of disbelief with its numerous superheroes and fun characters. One of the most prominent critic in the years for the studio is Martin Scorsese, who has compared the franchise to a theme park ride. Turns out the Due Hard director John McTiernan have now joined Scorsese and has called out Chris Evans’ Captain America and labeled them movies made by the Fascists.

John in his new interview, has spoken about the superhero culture and mainly the movies that have come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe mill. The filmmaker who has many good films to his name is not in sync with the ideologies of these movies; that are more about characters and nothing about humans.

Talking about how he is annoyed about Chris Evans’ Captain America singing the cult of American Hyper-Masculinity, and that is the worst thing to have happened to the world in the past five decades. Read on to know everything you should about this most interesting and fiery update of the day.

John McTiernan said, “I hate the majority of [major studio] films for political reasons; I can’t really watch them. I’m annoyed the second they start. The cult of American hyper-masculinity is one of the worst things to have happened to the world during the last 50 years. Hundreds of thousands of people have died because of this idiotic delusion. So how is it possible to watch a film called ‘Captain America?!’”

The filmmaker talking about the larger impact and the technique of Superhero films, spoke how they are made for business only. “All they’re making are comic book adaptations. There’s action but no human beings, they’re films made by fascists. They’re making all the kids in the world think that they’ll never be important enough to have a film made about their life. And it’s a unique moment in the history of cinema; it didn’t use to be like this. A kid used to be able to learn how a man or a woman should act by watching films. Morals. Comics make heroes for businesses,” John McTiernan said.

