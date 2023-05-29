In the past few months, a segment in the rumour mill has been dedicated to the Fantastic Four Reboot updates and speculations that have surfaced in abundance. While many names have been pitched in the contention and by now almost all the possible candidates have ne. mentioned, we yesterday got a probably confirmed list of names. The list says that Marvel has roped in Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, and Daveed Diggs to play the leading parts in the reboot of the most veteran Marvel family. What does this mean for the Barbie star?

Margot, in the last couple of years, has become one of the most revered actors eyes by studios owning IPs. The fact that she was even the almost confirmed name for the Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off explains the popularity of the actor. Soon to be seen in Barbie alongside Ryan Gosling, she found her ultimate fame by playing Harley Quinn in the DCEU’s Suicide Squad franchise to Jared Leto’s Joker.

As Lady Gaga plays another version of Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2, the question always was how will James Gunn now bring back Margot Robbie in the same character. But now, as reports surge that she is playing Sue Storm in Fantastic Four Reboot, it is possible that she will not play Quinn anymore. Fans are worried, and below is all you need to know about the same.

We learned how Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Paul Mescal, and Daveed Diggs have been reportedly cast as Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, aka The Thing respectively. Robbie, for a good part of the last decade, has been DCU’s shining Harley Quinn and has aced her part. But now, as she hops on the Marvel bus to make her MCU debut, she might not continue being a part of the DCU. Fans who are happy that she has got a great opportunity are also sad about her not playing Harley anymore.

Check Out The Reactions Below:

I don't know how to feel if Margot Robbie is Sue Storm. This isn't a hate post, I freaking love her, and love her portrayal of Harley Quinn (seriously count the merch) but it's like two big characters for two different franchises, I hope it doesn't pull her away from HQ. — Oliver Douglas (@ODouglas_Writer) May 28, 2023

I’m still not totally sold on Fantastic Four final cast rumors for marvel.. Adam Driver as Mister Fantastic I’m behind it, Margot Robbie.. Sue Storm, I want it but I don’t want it lol.. she feels TOO BIG for the role lmao, it’s LITERALLY Margot Robbie, Harley Quinn.. Barbie! 😩😭 — KEWL (@TraB_whoU) May 28, 2023

I don't want margot Robbie to be sue storm simply because it means she was probably fired from DC as harley quinn and I loved her as harley quinn. — Everything MCU (@EverythingMCU_s) May 28, 2023

Margot Robbie should turn down the role if offered, so she can continue as Harley Quinn. — Mike Shields II (@Mister_Voice) May 28, 2023

tbh same cuz i never once thought she’d join the mcu, like especially cuz she’s harley quinn, and also cuz it’s fucking margot robbie😭 and yeah hopefully it’s true, i ain’t seen anything that paul mescal is in but i heard he’s so good, so i can’t wait for him! — 𝐤🫡🌹 (@hyper5onic) May 27, 2023

