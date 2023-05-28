Lady Gaga is a complete stunner who knows how to turn any moment into an event and when it comes to fashion, she never disappoints her fans. The singer enjoys a massive fanbase and is one of the most controversial singers in the history of the American music industry. Every then and now, she paints headlines, and a lot of times for all the wrong reasons. The singer once stripped down and posed n*de to promote her perfume range that had a hint of semen and blood in it. Feel like puking? But you read it right. Scroll below to read the details!

Gaga is known for outrageous acts on the stage and she rarely stays within her boundaries. The singer once promoted her bizarre perfume fragrance in the wildest way ever and took the internet by storm.

According to a report in Business Insider, back in 2012, Lady Gaga posed to n*de to promote her favourite perfume Fame which had hints of semen and blood in it. The singer ditched her clothes and only covered her eyes with a black mask. She had several little creepy men all over her body to cover up her naughty bits. The perfume was a hit among her die-hard fans, however, the perfume has been discontinued. While talking about the perfume, Gaga had said, “[Blood and semen] is in the perfume, but it doesn’t smell like it. You just get sort of the ‘after’ feeling of sex from the semen, and the blood is sort of primal,” she explained to the hosts. “And the blood was taken from my own blood sample, so it’s like a sense of having me on your skin.”

For the unversed, Lady Gaga’s advertisement that irked a controversy and a lot of people slammed her for the bizarre choice of perfume and said they felt like puking.

What are your thoughts on reading after the favourite scent of Lady Gaga that had the hint of blood and semen? Let us know in the comments section below!

