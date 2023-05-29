Once in a while, there are some Hollywood actors who spill the beans way too much. Once, it was Robert Downey Jr who served the tea piping hot without any hesitation or pretence. We are talking about the time when the star revealed details about his s*x life and took it a little too far. He probably took inspiration from his contemporary actor Will Smith, who talked openly about his bed secrets with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Unlike Will, RDJ did not involve his spouse in the details and only limited his secrets to himself. During an interview, he explained how many times he pleasured himself, and it will truly shock you.

Robert Downey Jr once spoke to Sunday Times and talked about how many times a day he jerked off. In his own words, he had gradually become “a compulsive, serial mast*rbator.” Interestingly, he did not reveal the age and phase but it seems that the Iron Man actor was pretty satisfied with his statement – pun intended!

He also added, “But it was the best thing I could have been. I utilised that organ and rode it for everything it was worth.” Well, leave it to Robert Downey Jr to leave all his fans speechless with his candid statements and bold personality.

In another interview, as per Reddit, The Avengers star talked about most of the guys and how he’s different from them now. He said, “Almost always, guys want to get laid. They have a girlfriend, they want to f*ck her friend,” he added, “But I’m not that guy. It’s no longer a motivating factor for me. My union with Susan is sacred.”

We give to RDJ for being open about his s*x life and talking about s*xual needs. We don’t see that happening very often.

