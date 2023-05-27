Marvel Studios formed the empire ever since Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man was released 15 years ago. While taking a trip down memory lane, Marvel Studios’ boss Kevin Feige and director Jon Favreau opened up about the time when RDJ was roped in for Iron Man’s role and created the history that we know. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Every actor has his or her own breakthrough movie that gives a new perspective and new meaning to that actor’s life. The same had happened with RDJ when he got selected for Iron Man’s role. Till now, Marvel fans have watched and rewatched his franchise as well as Avenger movies only because of him.

On the official Marvel Entertainment Youtube channel, while reminiscing the memories, Kevin Feige recalled how Marvel Studios’ foundation was laid and shared, “I remember on later movies – we’ll talk about them on the 15th anniversary of those – there were dark days. I would say to Robert, ‘We wouldn’t be in this mess if it wasn’t for you,’ meaning we wouldn’t have a studio if it wasn’t for him. Or you” mentioning Jon Favreau, the director of the Iron Man movies.

Further, Jon Favreau talked about how Robert Downey Jr changed the course of his life and made it easier once he got the part and said, “I remember sitting down with [Robert] and I was like, he just got it and he’s got that spark in him and his eye and he’s ready. Once it was him, that’s when my life got a lot easier.”

Lauding Robert Downey Jr, Jon Favreau mentioned, “He had a very [high] standard that he wanted to hit with, not wanting this to feel basic. He wanted it to be special”.

Since the first Iron Man movie in 2008, Marvel has been coming up with movies and series every year, expanding its barrier bigger and bigger. What are your thoughts about Kevin Feige’s opinion about it? Let us know.

