Tom Hiddleston has been adored for his character of Loki within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the actor was first introduced in the Thor movie, no one ever imagined that he would become one of the most liked characters in the superhero fandom. The character arc has been amazing as his character grew from a villain to getting his solo stand-off show. However, while promoting his Thor move, the actor went full-on ballistic and gave explicit comments.

The superhero fandom is quite hyped up with the second season of Loki. While the second season is officially in production, many are anticipating what the character will bring to the audience. However, an old video has been circulating around the internet where the actor has been going ballistic explicitly while talking about his Thor movie. Read on to find out more about it!

During an appearance on the Reel Junkie, the cast of Thor was present as they talked about the movie. When asked to describe the size of the a*s that the MCU film f*cking kicks, Tom Hiddleston replied, “It’s a big a*s. It’s a great a*s.” Later the Loki actor was asked, “On the fanboy boner scale, would you call this film a half mass, a full shell or a dear god, I have a hammer in my pants?”. Tom Hiddleston replied and said, “Definitely, dear God. I have Mjolnir in my pants.”

The actor later went on to detail about the hammer as he said, “In fact, you probably can’t leave the room because your boner is so big. That gravity is gonna weigh you down and you’ll fall over trying to cross the room it’s like a boner. You’re gonna fall over like a little unbalanced fight will go back to being apes you know.”

Watch the video below!

A user commented, “I feel dirty, like I’ve heard something I shouldn’t have!”. Another added, “I Can Just Imagine Odin’s Face” Another fan of Loki actor added, “I could listen to Tom talk about boners all day long” Fourth added, “Tom gave me a girl boner that was so huge I couldn’t leave the room”

Let us know what do you think about the video of Loki actor Tom Hiddleston and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

