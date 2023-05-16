Tom Hiddleston is one of the most loved actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whose character of Loki has been adored ever since phase 1. The actor has had one of the longest tenures in the MCU and is also expecting the second season of his solo MCU series, Loki. Having played the God Of Mischief for over a decade, the character was first introduced in 2011’s Thor movie and has had its own journey. However, to everyone’s surprise, the character was never supposed to hang around this long.

Hiddleston’s Loki was supposed to die in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, but Marvel executives ended up changing the storyline after audiences rejected the Chirs Hemsworth starrer sequel’s ending during test screenings. With many changes and reshoots, the studio kept Loki alive for more MCU projects until he died in Avengers: Infinity War.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But continuing the legacy of tricking people, Loki was still alive as he was seen in his solo series. Considering the concept of a multiverse saga, it is also said Tom Hiddleston’s character will play a larger role in the new saga. The Avengers actor once told Rotten Tomatoes how the audience did not believe that Loki was really dead as he got a call from Kevin Feige telling him that the movie wasn’t being received well at test screenings. “They thought he would somehow find some spontaneous trick or way of getting out of it,” said the actor.

While explaining how the executives showed the ending of Thor 2 and the death of Loki, he said, “It made them all scratch their heads at Marvel Studios and think, ‘Um, right. Ok, we better rethink this.’” as they came up with a new ending. Loki faked his own death and had shape-shifted into an Asgardian guard and was now impersonating Odin sitting on the throne, which was part of the new ending. It eventually led to the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok.

Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Charlize Theron Once Revealed How Shooting S*x Scenes With Sofia Boutella Was Easy As Compared To Guys & Said, “Just Because We’re Both Dancers…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News