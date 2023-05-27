Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 brought the conclusion to the James Gunn-directed trilogy, and Oh Boy, It was just perfect. As many expected, the movie was rumoured to have any major characters sacrificing themselves for the group, but the only sad part of the movie was the ending, as we never know when we will get to see them.

Considering the trailer cut and the previous patterns of the GOTG movies, many fan theorists made theories on how Rocket Racoon would be the one sacrificing himself for the team. Even as the movie started, it was an emotional ride, focusing on his journey. However, many failed to notice why Rocket has always been obsessed with prosthetic body parts.

Chris Pratt starrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 answered the theory of Rocket’s obsession with collecting artificial body parts, which is just emotional. As we are introduced to the first bunch of friends of Subject 89P13, aka Rocket, in his backstory, we get to see Floor, Teefs, and Lylla. Inside the High Evolutionary’s laboratory, all his friends were the subject of the experiment, and each had a prosthetic body part. In memory of the same, it was Rocket’s way of keeping their memories alive as he kept on looking for prosthetic limbs in the entire MCU.

We all know when Bradley Cooper’s Rocket asked for The Winter Soldier’s prosthetic arm during the Avengers: End Game battle scene. Eventually, he got the arm in GOTG Holiday Special.

But that arm had much more significance as it was in remembrance of Lyla’s arm.

Later, it was Teefs’ eyes that Rocket asks from the Ravagers member, Vorker, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 as they need his eye to defeat Ronan the Accuser.

The love for Rocket asking for prosthetics can be traced from the first GOTG movie when he was planning to run away from jail; he asked for a prosthetic leg of an unknown person.

However, it certainly was an emotional ride for Rocket The Racoon as now we got to know about his obsession. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

