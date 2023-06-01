In any event, Jennifer Lawrence is the most accurate, unfiltered, raw celebrity who never shies away from speaking her mind. While we love her candid nature, we can’t get enough of her fashion sense. Today, we bring you a throwback to when JLaw got candid on her acting sabbatical with Stephen Colbert on her show and gave a hilarious answer about having s*x when asked what she did for the last three years. Haha, scroll below to read the scoop.

Jennifer is one of the world’s most successful and talented actresses, with a massive fan following. JLaw doesn’t have her official account on social media, but thanks to her colossal fandom, she has fan pages dedicated solely to her and gives us an update on her daily activities.

Now talking about her throwback interview, she once appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk about her then-upcoming film ‘Don’t Look Up’. The host questioned Jennifer Lawrence about her acting sabbatical and asked, “What did you do? Did you have fun? What did you do for the last three years?”

Referring to her baby bump, JLaw replied, “I just had a ton of s*x.” Back in 2021, Jennifer Lawrence was expecting her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, and while she gave us some of the most stunning and iconic maternity fashion goals to remember, she kept her pregnancy relatively low-key.

On the work front, Lawrence will be next seen in ‘No Hard Feelings, and we’re very excited to see her in such a funky and cool character on the silver screen.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence dishing out details on her s*x life with her husband, Cooke Maroney, back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

