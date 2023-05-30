Jennifer Lawrence is a force to be reckoned with and is the talk of the town owing to her films, fashion and statements she made. However, in 2014 ‘The Hunger Games’ actress made the news because her private, n*de pictures were leaked on the internet without her consent. In past interviews, the actress opened up about the trauma this incident gave her.

As per reports, the then 27-year-old was caught up in a shocking 4chan hacking scandal, where hackers accessed her iCloud and gained access to her personal information, including her private pictures.

During a past interview, as the cover star of Vanity Fair’s December 2021 issue, Jennifer Lawrence got candid about her trauma following her n*de pictures being leaked online in 2014. She told the publication, “Anybody can go look at my n*ked body without my consent, any time of the day.” The actress further added, “Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever.”

This wasn’t the only time Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her 2014 n*de pic leak. In a November 2017 interview – with Scott Feinberg on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast, the actress admitted that she still hadn’t come to terms with what happened. She explained, “When the hacking thing happened—it was so unbelievably violating that you can’t even put into words. I think that I am still actually processing.”

She continued, “I feel like I got gangb*nged by the f*cking planet. There was not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me. You could just be at a barbecue and someone could just pull it up on their phone.”

In 2017, Chicago hacker Edward Majerczyk was sentenced to nine months in prison for illegally accessing emails belonging to more than 300 people, including those of celebrities.

